The American Academy of Pediatrics was just SLAMMED with a federal RICO lawsuit for running a vaccine racketeering enterprise.

America’s most influential pediatric vaccine organization illegally deceived parents for DECADES into giving their children large batteries of untested vaccines.

The AAP takes in cash from Merck, Pfizer, and Moderna to issue FRAUDULENT vaccine recommendations for MAXIMUM profit, despite ZERO safety data on injecting 72 vaccine doses by age 18.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) October 18, 2026