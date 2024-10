The BBC: "The AstraZeneca vaccine… [has] been linked to rare but severe side effects, like blood clots in the brain." 🙄

If the BBC hadn't behaved like the marketing department for Big Pharma, how many deaths and injuries would have been avoided? pic.twitter.com/Iaqmkn8BCq

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 24, 2024