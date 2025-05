"The bulk of what we're seeing is either a burn, which is 50% of them, major heat burns.. lots of them in children.. lots of small children with huge burns… hands blown off.. feet blown off is a very common injury here…"

British surgeon Victoria Rose speaking from Gaza

— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 26, 2025