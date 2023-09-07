The City of Highland Park in Illinois is holding a “poverty simulation event” where woke rich people will pretend to be poor for 2.5 hours while sitting in a comfortable country club.

One thought on “The City of Highland Park in Illinois is holding a “poverty simulation event” where woke rich people will pretend to be poor for 2.5 hours while sitting in a comfortable country club.

  1. Can it get more pathetic than this? Two and a half hours will really teach them about hunger, won’t it? This is like saying, “I sure understand what it’s like to have stage 4 cancer; I once had a hangnail.” They are so very PATHETIC, and fully phony!!

