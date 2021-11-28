The Corporation Nation

Archive.org – by Clint Richardson

The Corporation Nation is the United States of America, U.S. Incorporated.

The United States is comprised of over 185,000 incorporated state, county, city, town, municipality, district, councils, school district, pension fund, enterprise operation, lottery, alcohol monopoly, and many other private and for-profit corporations, which have mistakenly been called our “representative government”.

The hidden wealth and investment totals for all of these “collective” 185,000 corporations (governments), when added together, equate to well over 100 trillion dollars, over 36 trillion in just pension fund investment assets.

A trillion dollars is a million million.

With these investments, the government owns controlling ownership interest in all Fortune 500 companies, most major domestic and international companies, and most of everything you see around you. Malls, mini-malls, strip-malls, golf courses, movie theaters, etc…

Federal lands include about 87% of all state land, 97% of Utah land, 95% of Nevada, etc…

This is all easily verifiable by looking at the general accounting system of government, as required by federal law, called the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR.

“The Corporation Nation” documentary proves all of this without a shadow of a doubt.

It is free, it will never be for sale, and needs to be seen by all Americans.

Within this documentary is the governments own admission of corporate governance and fascism. It will not only astound you, but it will also answer just about every question you ever had with regards to the question of why…

…why is every law and every bill passed in the legislature unconstitutional?

…why has the government deregulated all industries and allowed monopolies and corporate tyranny?

…why can banks charge as much interest as they want, despite state laws against usury?

…why was the “Obama-Care” health car bill passed, and who really profits from it?

…why is our infrastructure and land being sold off to private and foreign corporations?

All of these questions will be stunningly clear once you have watched this movie. And with the information you will now possess, you will never again be left to wonder why anything happens in government…

Because you will see first hand that government owns the corporations that it regulates through stock investment.

Government votes for each corporation’s board of directors.

Government votes on whether each company should merge with or acquire other corporations.

Government is the corporations, by controlling stock ownership.

Please watch The Corporation Nation, pass it on, download the film, make copies, and pass them out to everyone you can. For this is the only issue any of us should be focused on…

For this is the root of corporate fascism in America.

-Clint Richardson-

Archive.org