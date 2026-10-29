Kentucky residents played a loud recording of the noise pollution from data centers to show its disruptive impact.

Within seconds, county officials grew irritated and told them to “act like adults” and turn it off.

The corrupt politicians who vote for and push these data centers onto our communities couldn’t handle the piercing sound for a few seconds, yet expect residents to live with it every day.

Welcome to the USA, where politicians prioritize the bottom line of the corporations and billionaires that fund their campaigns over the needs of our people and communities. https://t.co/2Z3LFPz6V2

— Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) October 29, 2026