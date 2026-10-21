The DNA of some COVID-vaccinated victims has been permanently modified by Pfizer or Moderna.

A study found that Pfizer mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in human cells within 6 hours.

We found genetic code from an mRNA "vaccine" fused into chromosome 19 in a turbo bladder cancer victim.

Indefinite spike protein production is wreaking havoc on a large portion of the global population.

There is no known off-switch for those who have experienced an INTEGRATION EVENT.

Those responsible for this global crime must be held accountable.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) October 20, 2026