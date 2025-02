The federal government spent BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars funding insane and cruel experiments on animals including:

-Injecting puppies with cocaine

-putting dead turtles on treadmills

-staging hamster fight clubs

-sticking marbles into cats' butts and electroshocking them… pic.twitter.com/pQKDZ4lFeK

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2025