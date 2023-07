‘The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the USA and European countries, and back into the hands of the transnational security elite. The goal is to have an endless war’

‘The goal is to use Afghanistan to wash money out of the tax bases of the USA and European countries, and back into the hands of the transnational security elite. The goal is to have an endless war’ -Julian Assange, turning 52 today in a London prison. https://t.co/Ld7oo6DHiz pic.twitter.com/gAJlQzXxEU — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) July 3, 2023 Share this: Print

