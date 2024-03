The grim, unethical reality of net zero: 40,000+ child slaves work in the extremely hazardous conditions of Congo’s cobalt mining industry, which produces 72% of the world’s cobalt—a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles.

Source:… pic.twitter.com/ZgFC7p3Zdb — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 7, 2024

