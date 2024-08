The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that he will convene an expert group to assess whether the alarming spread of the mpox virus in Africa should be declared a global emergency

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that he will convene an expert group to assess whether the alarming spread of the mpox virus in Africa should be declared a global emergency#Lockdown #GlobalPandemic pic.twitter.com/M2zIkwvfqw — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) August 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet