“I’M SPEAKING!” Kamala Harris Pivots From “I See You and I Hear You” on Palestine

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Vice President Kamala Harris shouted down a group of pro-Palestine activists at a rally in Detroit on Wednesday, ordering them to shut their damn mouths while she is speaking.

Two weeks ago before Harris had secured the Democratic nomination for president, she said: “To everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire, and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you. Let’s get the deal done. So we can get a ceasefire to end the war.”

After her speech was interrupted by protesters demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza, Harris said: “I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters. But I am speaking now!”

When the group refused to stop protesting, Harris barked: “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that! Otherwise I’m speaking!”

The protesters were then forced out of her event by police.

