The Jerusalem Post Quoting U.S. General: American Troops ‘Prepared to Die’ For Israel

By BEN BARTEE – Armageddon Prose

The multinational corporate state’s apparent goal here — it can only be inferred, based on the behavior of key, high-level state actors — is to test how in-your-face the governing authorities can get with their Israel First agenda without inflicting serious political damage on themselves.

So far, for reasons that are disconcerting if not inexplicable, the Make America Great Again movement, by and large, with a few notable exceptions like Candace Owens who suggested that Nikki Haley should run for president of Israel, appears to be taking it good and hard. The spineless sycophants ought to swap those MAGA caps with “Cucks For Israel” replacements.

Via Jerusalem Post:

“’As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,’ [Lt. Gen. Richard Clark] continued, stressing nonetheless that ‘at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel – and if there is a question in regards to how we will operate, the last vote will probably go to Zvika [Haimovitch].’ Washington and Israel have signed an agreement which would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war and, according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.” And those US troops who would be deployed to Israel, are prepared to die for the Jewish state, Clark said.’We are ready to commit to the defense of Israel and anytime we get involved in a kinetic fight there is always the risk that there will be casualties. But we accept that – as every conflict we train for and enter, there is always that possibility,’ he said.”

Notice the glaring — and quite remarkable in its brazenness — lack of any pretext of American troops in the Middle East promoting American national security interests whatsoever (a wild concept, admittedly) in this rhetoric from Lt. Gen. Clark.

It’s straight to the servicing of Israel.

The question is: why bother wearing an American flag on that uniform at all? Better yet, why not swap the whole thing out wholesale for an IDF uniform like the one that Rep. Brian Mast wore in the American Congress last month, who somehow escaped so much as a word of criticism from his Republican comrades, much less censure and removal from office?

Mast might be a traitorous son of a bitch, but he’s at least markedly more honest about which interests he actually serves than Lt. General Clark.