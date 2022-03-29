“The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.
The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.
They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone.”
– Author Unknown
2 thoughts on “The Men Who Wanted to Be Left Alone”
As a friend of mine used to say.. I’m not the baddest mofo around .. but I’ll do til he gets here.. I don’t know how bad I can be when the situation arises but i do know how bad I want to be left alone! the hatred that boils in me.. no priest can absolve.. I do know that once I start there will be no stopping. no going back to work Monday like nothing ever happened. like the Vietnamese lady who sold from a food cart by day and bombed ambushed and killed soldiers by night.. I don’t think I can do that. I’m not that cool.. I’m almost certain the Rage will consume. I’m ok with that.. what bothers me is not dying but dying and no one knowing why or understanding what’s going on.. if any of that makes sense.. they ALWAYS report domestic things as.. shooter killed.. pOlice with NON life threatening injuries.. I want my report to be different. know what I mean??
I so relate to what you say. As for the dying for the cause, for liberty and The Bill of Rights… makes one wonder about the number of humans who truly helped, yet never were recognized for such, or even worse, demonized into a sicko accusation. I realized long ago that this is something we just have to live with. There are moments when the good we do will see the next day’s news painting us as very bad guys. I guess sometimes the true story dies with us.
But we’ll know, won’t we Mike, that we did what we could to fight evil. We’ll know it deep down in our soul, even if no one else does. Maybe this is just one big lesson in transcending ego. I do not know, but what you wrote struck a chord.
