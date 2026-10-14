The new technology in vehicles that constantly monitors you is getting out of control

This American went out of town so she got a rental car. She’s in a new place with beautiful scenery so she’s looking around at it as she drives. This is unacceptable for the car

“Every time I look to the right for a nanosecond or something, it would shine across the screen, keep your eyes on the road. Keep your eyes on the road. I’ve been driving for years, never needed a warning or a signal — I’d rather just drive the car and let it be. I thought it was a little creepy.”

The car she’s driving is the Subaru Outback with Subaru’s DriverFocus, it’s their Distraction Mitigation System

– It uses an infrared camera to watch the driver’s eyes and head position in real time

– If it decides your eyes or head aren’t facing forward long enough, as short as 2 seconds, it flashes a visual warning and often beeps with a “keep your eyes on the road” message

– It also watches for eye closure ratio and head nodding

It gets even worse,

It can recognize up to 5 registered drivers with facial geometry. It maps distances between eyes, nose, mouth and more

The last thing I would want when buying a car is a monitoring system telling me I can’t glance at the scenery

This has already gone too far

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 13, 2026