The Occupation of The American Mind: The Propaganda of Israel vs Palestine – Documentary

Pope Francis issued a new condemnation against individuals opposed to the experimental COVID-19 injections.

Francis made the remarks as part of his newly released memoirs in a series of interviews conducted by journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona.

According to LifeSiteNews, Francis said opposition to the COVID-19 shots “distressed” him and that “being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.”

“Deciding whether to get vaccinated is always an ethical choice, but I know that many people signed up to movements opposed to the administration of the medication. This distressed me because in my view, being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial,” Francis said, according to the outlet.

“There were even a few anti-vaxxers among the bishops: some came close to death,” he added.

LifeSiteNews called the remarks a “thinly-veiled condemnation of Cardinal Raymond Burke.”

Burke was an outspoken critic of the toxic shots.

LifeSiteNews reports:

Referring to the COVID-related lockdowns as a “grim scenario,” Francis stated that “[t]his grim scenario began to change with the arrival of the first vaccines,” failing to mention the multitude of side effects linked to the rollout of the experimental jabs, including upticks in heart, brain and blood diseases, among others issues. The Pontiff, who has remained an outspoken promoter of the injections from the start, opined that “a generalized fear was created when superficial explanations of how the vaccines worked spoke of injections of the virus into the body. There were also claims there was nothing but water in the vials; some people even stated publicly that microchips were being implanted in people.” “All this,” he said, “created confusion and panic.” Particularly during the height of COVID-19 related restrictions, Francis regularly pushed the “moral obligation” of taking an abortion-tainted jab as being an “act of love.” As early as late summer 2020, he suggested that “everyone” must take the COVID-19 vaccine. “I believe that, ethically, everyone should take the vaccine,” he said. The pope added “it must be done.”

At the height of COVID hysteria, the Vatican enforced totalitarian mandates.

“Despite a steady lifting of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide and the elimination of all rules in some countries, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, has ordered that the Vatican’s tight controls will continue,” the National Catholic Register wrote in April 2022.