NOW – Crowd chants "the only solution is Communist revolution" at Chicago's protest against the Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/27xOZRy7xs
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2021
Posted: November 21, 2021
Categories: Videos
14 thoughts on ““The only solution is Communist revolution””
They have lost their minds
Come out here and spread that shit. Don’t stay in the cities where your safe.
That Jackson is front and center tells us how far up this goes. Well, it’s finally a relief to hear them come right out and yell that they want communism. Keep yellin’, mofos. Yell yourself right into Mao’s ditch. Free people won’t follow you.
You want it, then ship your arse over to N. Korea. You’ll get all the communism you deserve, you IDIOTS!!
What’s gonna happen is they gonna find out the hard way what they didn’t want 😉
Dear, Organic Sandbags…
Give it a go!
They’re finally coming out and saying EXACTLY what they intend?
I am just shocked they got their puppet race baiter out there saying it in no uncertain terms. Reality probably setting in for some but not for any wide eyed Trenchers.
Are we still “conspiracy theorists”?
This could end up pretty good. The communist are revealed in the violent outrage, force the UN to play their hand, and are slaughtered in the process, all the better for the real patrons of freedom and liberty to clean the mess up and restore the Bill of Rights
That’s not the only solution, come find out
I pray they all get fully vaxecuted and take all the booster jabs
The vax just about killed JJ.
Bob Avakians outfit put this on. Here’s his website. They’re out in the open with this bullshit.
https://revcom.us/en
I saw the frikkin’ header: “COMMUNIST PARTY U.S.A!!” It’s proudly flyin’ its b.s. Thank you for the link, Walter. This shows how hard they’re organizing to pretend they’re providing the higher road. You can almost hear back-door meetings where they’re saying things like:
“We’ll run it as humanitarian.”
“We’ll promise an end to world suffering.”
Sure, and they’ll burn the horror of history and what Communism did to hundreds of millions. They’ll steal from the people while they remain rich. And above all they’ll try to forever hide and/or discredit The Bill of Rights. In their eyes, the INDIVIDUAL is the ARCH ENEMY.
It’s a tense Monday. They’re pullin’ out all the guns. Guess who else is doing that.
They’re called the Revolutionary Communist Party or RCP. I’d never heard of them before. They’ve openly declared a revolution. They have branches in New York, Los Angeles and a headquarters in Chicago.