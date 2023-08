The US began openly touting NATO’s expansion into Ukraine in 2008 under Bush.

That was when now-CIA-Director Bill Burns wrote his memo warning that was a red line for all in Russia, not just Putin, and would trigger war in Crimea and Donbas.

Guess who was US Amb to NATO then? pic.twitter.com/xFK0NqVTJG

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 13, 2023