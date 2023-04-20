The WEF Confirms Climate Lockdowns by Tim O’Connor

My power was randomly shut off yesterday afternoon. No reason was stated at the time it went off. Upon calling the power company, they showed no indication of an outage. There was no storm either. What’s odd about it being turned off is that this is not the first time it has occurred – it is the third time it has occurred in less than two months. This is a phenomena which is occurring globally. It is called the climate lockdowns and they are going to be even more deadly and misery-spurring than the COVID-19 version.

The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization as well as others, are spearheading these new lockdowns. They promised they would, too. Yesterday the WEF published yet another article stating their intentions of locking us into our homes to ‘fight’ climate change. The article is titled “How to fight the next threat to our world: air pollution,” written by two psychopaths, one the director of WHO’s environment and health department, Dr. Maria Neira, and the other, from BreathLife, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.

Like many of the believers in scientism, which propounds the Malthusian promise of mass death by anthropomorphic (human-caused) climate change, the first tactic they use is fear. Toxic air is going to kill us all according to these two.

Next they shift the response to the deadly toxic air to being the same as COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Obviously, masks won’t do the trick, neither will social distancing – they are directly referring to reintroducing the mandates to stay home. They would like to see nothing more than Australia’s version of the lockdowns – checkpoints, ‘contact tracers,’ armed military and paramilitary forces, and a total ban on traveling more than three miles from one’s home. Failure to comply, especially with bans against organizing rallies, bans prohibiting speaking about the tyrannical nature of such measures, and especially refusing the shots, resulted in actual house arrests, police raids, massive fines, and internment camps.

Neira makes the claim to gain more influence and power for her special-brand-of-stupid department. The the hyphen-fest lady had a severely asthmatic nine year-old child who died, according to the article, from air-pollution. Air pollution was actually listed as the cause of death on the death certificate. Which gets to the next point of their article – the blame. The London home Rosamund lived in was near traffic. Thus, it was traffic, specifically the “illegal levels” of exhaust from automobiles, which caused the child to die according to the coroner who is not named in the article. Not only is personal automobile use condemned by these two, kerosene stoves, coal-burning power plants, wildfires, and incineration of garbage is also cited.

The result of air pollution according to these scientism-believers, is increased rates of heart disease, lung disease, asthma, dementia, depression, brain development, premature birth, miscarriage, and infertility. Look at these monsters trying to defend their poisonous and deadly vaccine technologies by blaming the mutagenic concoction’s effects on people driving their cars and using cheap, clean, coal power. Then they claim that seven million people are directly killed by air pollution each year.

They offer three specific suggestions they would like to see happen. They want all world leaders to adopt the WHO’s clean air standards. Namely they want to reduce all particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller to 5 micrograms per cubic meter of air. This would include the demonized building blocks of life water vapor and carbon dioxide. It includes, basically, any gaseous output from any human activity. This is how governmental and non-governmental organizations tell the people of the earth they plan on depriving the world of water and food without directly referencing their actual targets.

The second suggestion the pair of authors make is to have global and national leaders create a whirlwind of panic about air pollution. They suggest that medical ‘professional’s’ follow suit in the effort to create and/or reinforce this panic. The reason that fear is used as the educational driver of raising awareness of air pollution issues is because it is easier for the majorities of the public to accept their slavery by a tyrannical government without asking questions. Air pollution – you can’t cool or heat your home today, drive your car, use the bus, take a shower, or turn your lights on. That’s the goal. Rational people wouldn’t tolerate this. People in fear will react without rationality. In addition to ‘education’ the authors would like to increase surveillance and communication of the surveillance in order to detect air pollution levels and mandate rolling lockdowns accordingly.

The final suggestion these two make is to combine health and climate change into one topic. By doing this, the WHO will hold a de facto power over the rest of the world. By using fear, again, this time about one’s health, the WHO is seeking to blame those fears completely on ‘man-made’ climate change.

“We can confront these crises more effectively and fairly if we address them as one – and foster support across all sectors of the economy. Replacing coal- and gas-fired power plants, for example, with solar and wind energy will reduce both air pollution and reliance on the volatile commodity prices that push up our energy bills. Choosing renewables over wood-burning biomass in households and industries will reduce air pollution and conserve land for food farming and trees that absorb carbon dioxide.

“COVID-19 has proven humanity’s inbuilt ability to rise up and act to protect the health of our most vulnerable people. We need to do the same with air pollution.”

These two morons make me really angry. One is because absolutely every line of the quote above is absolutely a lie. The other reason is the recommendations within their piece are being implemented at the global level and will be accepted by the demonic forces ruling our nations. While thy claim to care about human lives, they are lying about that too. They are in the process of liquidating 7-plus billion people from the planet. They started with gain of function diseases being released – making all of them bioterrorists. Then they rolled out mRNA jabs which, again, prove them to be bioterrorists. Then they targeted food stores and food production. The promise of the psychopaths who wrote this article is a continuation of the mandated global food shortage, increasingly severe water shortages, and the destruction of transportation systems at all levels and via any means. That’s what ‘going green’ is all about.

The mere fact that these whackjobs see COVID-19 mandates not as something to never be repeated again, but a roadmap to follow for any problem they can identify is traitorous to the human race. I did nothing to prevent a thing – no masks, no tests, no shots, no distancing, nothing. And yet, I killed no one nor their grandmother. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, and anyone else (FDA – looking especially crazily at you, scumbags) who refused safe and effective treatments like ivermectin, vitamin C, and vitamin D and, instead, demanded that remdesivir and intubation was the way to go, murdered all those grandparents.

The reason the WHO is using COVID-19’s asinine mitigation efforts to compare to climate change mitigation efforts is summed up by a different WHO document:

“The “lockdown” measures that have been necessary to control the spread of COVID-19 have slowed economic activity, and disrupted lives – but have also given some glimpses of a possible brighter future. In some places, pollution levels have dropped to such an extent that people have breathed clean air, or have seen blue skies and clear waters, or have been able to walk and cycle safely with their children – for the first times in their lives.”

That’s how little the authors, the WHO, and the WEF care about human life. Those lives that were “disrupted” were people who lost their business, families who became homeless, survivors of family members who were murdered by the COVID-19 stunts, and all of those who were forced out of their jobs. The psychological abuse each of us have had to endure The WHO sees the future as bright because they want the poor and middle classes destitute, as many dead as possible, as few births as possible, economic mobility completely destroyed, and all of us psychologically damaged so as to accept their worthless, satan-worshipping asses as our saviors for locking us down, starving us, and cutting off our access to water, land, transportation, and energy.

Are you ready to tell these people where they can go? Are you ready to call the power company up and demand the smart water and power meters be taken out of your home? Are you ready to say No, and mean it? Are you ready to defy any and all lockdowns? There are costs to saying No, but the costs of continuing to comply in silence is the annihilation of human race, including you and everyone you know. If this evil gets its way, it will leave you dead or a slave to these types of scumbags. Choose, there is no more time to sit there wondering what’s next. Besides, you should already know what’s next – perversion, need, misery, prison, slavery, and death.