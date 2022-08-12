Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 8-12-22
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 12, 2022”
97 sunny
72, cloudy, had a bit of rain this morning
Well ain’t you special with your rain….. lol
lol
from 2010
https://www.texastribune.org/2010/02/22/dshs-turned-over-hundreds-of-dna-samples-to-feds/
What a broadcast today!!
THE RECKONING AND THE REWARD:
“And if you’re gonna die, you kill as many of those motherfkrs on your way out as you can. And if you get loose, after, I don’t care if you done killed fifty of ’em, you keep killin’. You, fkn, you’re free, you’re free until your dead or it’s over and you got your godmn Bill of Rights back in fkn place as the Supreme, superior, absolute fkn Law it is and you have enforced it. Once you enforce it, that’s HAPPINESS. That’s where happiness lies. That’s where peace-of-mind lies. That’s where JUSTICE fkn lies, and our Common Law Courts will be put back into place, and we will try the ones that are left. And I cannot… Man, I would, I don’t know, I don’t see myself making it to that fkn point, but I see MY PEOPLE making it to that point.”
— Henry Shivley, 8/12/22
“…the one thing that the united States stands out above the world: We stepped out away from Monarchism, and we stepped out and we said, “WE OWN OURSELVES!! We boned-up to the world.”
— Deon, 8/12/22
.
Give Obama to the Syrians. I think the kids who watched their parents get raped, mutilated , and beheaded by the Obama Sponsored terrorist could think of unspeakably cruel things to do to him.
What, are you giving Trump a pass on his four year terror campaign against the Syrians?
Do you think they all don’t shit through the same hole?
F-k it, I’ll say it, are you a Trumptard?