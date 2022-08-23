3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 23, 2022

  2. “Members of the media-monetary-military-congressional complex are immoral and have an allergy to the truth.”
    — Ilana Mercer

    “The media have been tireless in their efforts to suppress the truth about the gangster state.”
    — Michael Pare

    “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent…”
    — Malcolm X

  3. A cold shower is just that.
    Turning the lever with the C.
    Doesn’t matter if it’s H so’s long as there’s no heat in the water heater.
    Adding hot to cold to take off the edge is not a cold shower.
    I’ve seen a park ranger bathing in Lake Superior…
    That sh!t is in the mid thirties during June, dude!

