4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – August 4, 2022

  3. Fuk the weather we have big problems aren’t we in our GOLDEN YEARS! Makes you wanna cry!!! YOU TAKE MY LIFE BUT.. iLL TAKE YOURS TOO….

    Reply

  4. aCROSS THE SEVEN SEAS!! How they try to fuc us to death!!! ARE YOU READY TO FIGHT! 59 Im ready not getting any younger!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*