Archive: TWFTT 12-14-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 14, 2021”
CHARLIE…. the problem with going to their court is obviously they change or make up the rules as they go.. you can go in there knowing all you know BUT you cannot make 1 single mistake and you have to catch them in EVERY mistake or lie and then be able to rebut it. that’s virtually impossible.. since we have never been taught.. the few guys around the world who know everything .. seem to not know that the court cannot even have them in court! you are “summoned” to court.. only the dead can be summoned. the best.. right thing to do is “FTA” but then.. you have to shoot them when they come to FORCE you in.. they are so brazen in their treachery and deceit that this one guy I know got locked up for 43 days and they typed.. right on the paper.. Political Prisoner.. when they can do that and get away with it.. you CANNOT win. oh sure.. every now and again people win but that’s all for show. the illusion of justice and fairness.. some man in California i think won a judgment of 300 plus million dollars from Monsanto.. the judge CHANGED THE JUDGMENT just fukin changed it on his own (or her. i forget) to 79mln.. with NO AUTHORITY!! you can’t fight that.. not “legally”. don’t be arrested. don’t be cuffed. don’t go to court. no one lives forever. call some buddies and make a stand.. a statement. I’m in Alabama but if you call I’ll come. this has to stop and pray vote peaceful ain’t gonna get it.