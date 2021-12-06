Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-6-21
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 6, 2021”
5 lousy degrees, up from -8 … I hate winter
18 degrees, sunny and breezy.
‘911 balls’ LOL
In summary…
“A threat is no good if you’re not willing to carry it out, and to carry it out, you must put your fk’n liberty before your fk’n G*d-dam life. Would you rather live a life of servitude on your fk’n knees…?!!”
“They know they can’t touch that Bill of Rights. When they touch that Bill of Rights, when they try to fk’n say, ‘We’re removin’ it,’ we gotta shoot, no matter fk’n what. No matter fk’n what, we have to attack.”
.