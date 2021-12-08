Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-8-21
10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 8, 2021”
22, cloudy
I found this regarding UPS layoffs https://www.thelayoff.com/t/1e6BPE0W
https://www.wnep.com/article/news/local/lackawanna-county/ups-to-layoff-hundreds-in-lackawanna-county-dunmore/523-40995cf6-c3e9-44ed-95a4-d2b404a947c6
33 degrees
Mostly sunny
Screw weak minded folk
Can u link the video to making silver water? Thanks in advance.
Sovreign Silver! If you can’t make some… should be at a market or super supplements. Expensive to buy.. cheap to make!!! Bottom line the sh*t can cure alot of different infections! I know because I use it when needed.
Rain Rain Rain Chemtrails 42. Chemtrail so heavy it almost makes you sick going outside anywhere! OMNICRON CHEMS!!!!! NO VIRUS!!! JUST SICKNESS… COURTESY of GOV>COM!!!
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/make-colloidal-silver-easy-way/182770
Thanks again. I will try my first batch this weekend.
Sweet, do your research and see the benefit.
I hear ya Misty. I gave up trying to inform others about the death jab. When someone tells me they took the jab I ask them one question, ‘What is in that shot?’