Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 5-26-22
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 26, 2022”
broadcast coming in fine here
80 sunny
Don’t know why I can’t get the broadcast.
Came in and out a bit, now fine.
.
Don’t know what to do, other broadcasts are working.
71 and sun