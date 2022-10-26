Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 10-26-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 26, 2022”
57 degrees
Sunny and chemtrails
Divide and conquer: chaos and conflict, just what the rulers delight in. Here are the two sides goin’ at it. Snowflakes and ‘Stein’ and a whole lot of disgusting spit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-4gwz4F-CI
.
This whole bunch of bullshit that looks like what I used to see on the television out of a banana republic in Africa ten years ago could be shut down and hard real easy. Fifteen flame throwers, five hundred guys with semi-automatic shotguns, and kill everybody in sight. The next day see if anybody else wants to try again.
And if somebody spits on me, they’re going to be wearing their mustache on their neck.