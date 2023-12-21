The ZIONISTS are now advertising real estate projects in the destruction of Gaza!

🚨🇮🇱 The ZIONISTS are now advertising real estate projects in the destruction of Gaza! pic.twitter.com/a1HCtExZTc — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 20, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



