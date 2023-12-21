🚨🇮🇱 The ZIONISTS are now advertising real estate projects in the destruction of Gaza! pic.twitter.com/a1HCtExZTc
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 20, 2023
One thought on “The ZIONISTS are now advertising real estate projects in the destruction of Gaza!”
Could this be so soon true? If so, they didn’t waste a breath. Can it get more blatant than this? It’s as if they’re saying: “If you haven’t fully hated us before, you may do so now.”
If ever there would be a time for global boycott, this would be it, especially of any frikkin’ celebrity who’s planning on doing a show in that land that will forever be remembered as the place of unspeakable genocide. No matter the finest of architecture, nothing beautiful will ever stand there because all of it will be a monument to torture, suffering, murder, and DEATH!!
