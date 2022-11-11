A preview of the first of our thematic days, #Finance, to be held on November 9th at #COP27. Finance is key to tackle #climatechange head on, and to unlock our global potential of #climateaction when it comes to implementation.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
A preview of the first of our thematic days, #Finance, to be held on November 9th at #COP27. Finance is key to tackle #climatechange head on, and to unlock our global potential of #climateaction when it comes to implementation.