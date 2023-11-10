🇵🇸🇮🇱 “There is no more future. My future is over now. I have no future at all.” says 13-year-old Layan al-Bas after an Israeli bomb blew her legs off.
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 10, 2023
Posted: November 10, 2023
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on ““There is no more future. My future is over now. I have no future at all.” says 13-year-old Layan al-Bas after an Israeli bomb blew her legs off.”
Death to the demons who did/do this.
Yet the soul of true humanity never gives up:
https://twitter.com/Khadija69909018/status/1722729869761503526
“The reality of the Gaza Strip, however, is that there is not a single building safe from Israeli bombs.”
‘They see us as human animals,’ says Palestinian journalist with 21 family members killed by Israel:
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231109-they-see-us-as-human-animals-says-palestinian-journalist-with-21-family-members-killed-by-israel/
Aftermath of Israeli strike:
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231109-journalist-captures-the-aftermath-of-an-israeli-airstrike-as-he-escapes-the-scene/
Comment I just got from a friend:
“The blown limbs are only the tip of the iceberg as the radiation is silent, invisible and has a long half-life. Just the cleanup if there were peace would make anyone in the dust sick from breathing the alpha and we are unable to get to that point of realization because the present explosive destruction is so overwhelming.”
