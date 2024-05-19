These scenes were in Khan Yonis where cats and dogs were feeding on the bodies of the martyrs in the streets.
This is the U.S backed israeli genocide.
NEVER FORGET, NEVER FORGIVE. pic.twitter.com/aaKc54VlOL
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 18, 2024
2 thoughts on “These scenes were in Khan Yonis where cats and dogs were feeding on the bodies of the martyrs in the streets. This is the U.S backed israeli genocide.”
This is The Devil’s Theater, where act-after-act reveals more of the cruel, ugly, and evil story. The Devil will never be done unless he is stopped.
Galadriel: Will you look into the mirror?
Frodo: What will I see?
Galadriel: Even the wisest cannot tell. For the mirror shows many things. Things that were, things that are, and some things… that have not yet come to pass. I know what it is you saw; for it is also in my mind. It is what will come to pass if you should fail.
Frodo: I cannot do this alone.
Galadriel: You are a Ringbearer, Frodo. To bear a Ring of Power is to be alone. … This task was appointed to you and if you do not find a way, no one will.
Frodo: I know what I must do, it’s just that… I’m afraid to do it.
Galadriel: Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.
More disrupting of comfort zones:
