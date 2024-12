They First told him to leave. & Then shot him in the back for fun. This is Zionism

They First told him to leave. & Then shot him in the back for fun. This is Zionism pic.twitter.com/mTJVyrxlk9 — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) December 4, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet