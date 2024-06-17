They tried to warn you about AIPAC in the 80s.
No one listened.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) June 15, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
They tried to warn you about AIPAC in the 80s.
No one listened.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) June 15, 2024
One thought on “They tried to warn you about AIPAC in the 80s. No one listened.”
We do not know what champions walk among us, but walk they do. Voices unknown who stood up to lies and oppression. Each took another brick from the wall. It is a time of accumulating bricks.
.