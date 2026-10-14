They want to take the 80-ft AI spy towers they have built along the Mexican border and expand them into ports and coastal regions, tripling their current number.

Soon after, they will expand them nationwide.

The towers have far more capability than Flock.

They have a much higher vantage point and are armed with regular cameras, infrared cameras, radar, lasers, and more.

Sign the petition to ban AI mass surveillance at the state level now: https://t.co/A29acF9nyE

— Orwell Day (@OrwellDay) October 13, 2026