This 1933 Jewish event was called "The Romance of a People.” It was held in Chicago by the Zionist Organization of America.
They are worshiping Moloch, which is a Biblical satanic idol the Canaanites sacrificed children to. They were known for their profane sexual immorality,… pic.twitter.com/m1TN4rw6Rz
— Brandon Taylor Moore (@LetsGoBrando45) December 12, 2024
One thought on “This 1933 Jewish event was called “The Romance of a People.” It was held in Chicago by the Zionist Organization of America.”
So don’t tell me that Talmudic (and also to some extent Zionist) Jewry isn’t the Synagogue of Satan! That video is all the proof anyone needs.