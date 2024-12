Israel has deployed tanks in the town of Umm Batna in the Quneitra countryside, southern Syria, while also DEMANDING that the residents of Al-Hamidiyah in the same governorate evacuate the area IMMEDIATELY!

🚨#BREAKING: Israel has deployed tanks in the town of Umm Batna in the Quneitra countryside, southern Syria, while also DEMANDING that the residents of Al-Hamidiyah in the same governorate evacuate the area IMMEDIATELY!

pic.twitter.com/PgFnucrW77 — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) December 12, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet