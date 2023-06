This is an image that was shared with @RepJonHansen from one of the South Dakota landowners in McPherson County facing an eminent domain lawsuit from Summit Carbon Solutions to build a carbon capture pipeline on their property for ethanol plants in Iowa

This is an image that was shared with @RepJonHansen from one of the South Dakota landowners in McPherson County facing an eminent domain lawsuit from Summit Carbon Solutions to build a carbon capture pipeline on their property for ethanol plants in Iowa. It shows an armed… pic.twitter.com/cMAA9wNXDq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 6, 2023

