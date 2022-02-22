BonginoReport Published February 21, 2022
This is only made possible by law enforcement officers willing to enforce tyranny.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BonginoReport Published February 21, 2022
This is only made possible by law enforcement officers willing to enforce tyranny.
7 thoughts on “This is one of the most disturbing videos I’ve seen from Police State in Canada”
This is what peaceful gets you.
For what it’s worth, even Gandhi preferred guns.
It’s here! My son just arrived home with a report that his best friend got pulled over by a cop today! Why? Canadian flag on the car. Arbitrary and capricious charge next time he gets pulled over for the same reason? Mischief! Mischief for exercising our Canadian right to fly our flag on our cars! This kid is not even 20 years old yet! That f****n’ masonic trucker convoy psy-op is their excuse to target our youth who love our flag! Well, this kid is in the military. He better get to learning what the real purpose of shooting a gun is about and start taking action. That might be a good way for armed Canadians to start picking these thugs off, one by one. They want war? The Canadians travelling in groups who have flags and guns gotta give them war! We need to start thinking up strategies to turn this shit against them! One car with the flag in a pack of 10 without. All 10 cars have guns or weapons. The car with the flag lures the pig into the trap. One pig down. I don’t know. I have never had to think like this ever before. Not until now.
Getting the brain going is a good thing.
Personally, I think the head of the snake is what you want, but any action beats no action.
And listening to this pr-k in this video, you have to notice there are three of them on this one woman. You outnumber them. That is where your power lies. The traitors who put together that so called trucker protest did nothing more than lure those who would resist onto the ground their enemies had chosen.
Thanks, Henry. Yes. The 666 hidden in plain sight on the official logo was more than enough fo me to realize that it was a masonic psy-op designed to do to us exactly what is being done, including the attack on our Law, and our flag! By the way, I learned yesterday, that under section 1 of our law, for any kind of emergency act, there are 4 stringent conditions which must first be met, and they must be met through procedural due process of the law. We never had any of that. The seats of power here are infested with treacherous vermin. Like you guys, we think we have a law, but we don’t, because we haven’t managed to exterminate the vermin yet. Actually, we do have a law, and those who know it and who enforce it, will make sure it will never be violated again without severe consequences attached.
More people better start to realize that there’s only one way to stop this. Surely people have seen the escalation taking place. Do they really want it to escalate further? Hey sheeple – “THINGS ARE NEVER GOING BACK TO NORMAL!!!” – get it through your thick skulls!!!
People need to start thinking strategically in ways that will turn this convoy shit they had planned, to destroy our law and our flag, against them. We can use those 2 things along with our numbers, our weapons and our intelligence, to bring them down.
Yes, by God, you can. 🙂