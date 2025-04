This is part of a systematic phenomenon in the West Bank where settlers use their teenage children to attack Palestinians and evict them from their property.

This is part of a systematic phenomenon in the West Bank where settlers use their teenage children to attack Palestinians and evict them from their property. pic.twitter.com/61qSk8aNNs — Khalil Sayegh (@KhalilJeries) April 7, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet