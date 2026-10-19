This is straight out of a Black Mirror episode

A woman at a condo complex in Georgia is parked. A robot dog approaches the car and tells her she can’t park there and needs to move

The robot dog apparently made sure she left, following her outside of the gate. A human voice comes through the robots speakers

The robots are remotely controlled by human operators who use onboard cameras and speakers to communicate directly with residents. They are operated by a private company, not the city

This complex is The Broadway at East Atlanta, but there are many locations now using these security robot dogs

Some people are very critical about the 24/7 mass surveillance with units like this

The The company is Undaunted based in Atlanta

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 18, 2026