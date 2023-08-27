This is the Most Disturbing Video You Will Watch Today and it Was Produced by the US Army

By The Free Thought Project

A recruitment video surfaced from the 4th PSYOP Group of the US Army, leaving anyone who viewed it, incredibly disturbed.

The year is 2022, and the world has been gripped by the Ukraine war with Russia. Amid this chaos, a recruitment video surfaced from the 4th PSYOP Group of the US Army, leaving anyone who viewed it, incredibly disturbed. Released last year during the initial stages of the conflict, the video’s relevance has grown even more apparent today. The video features a nerve-wracking song, “Last Goodbye” by Eric Kinny (feat. Danica Dora), accompanied by a haunting montage of historical and contemporary images that hint at the Group’s involvement in numerous historical revolutions.

The video opens with a creepy 1933 Betty Boop cartoon, quickly transitioning to images of Beijing with commentary on the Tiananmen Square protests. Ronald Reagan’s iconic voice bellows, “Tear down this wall!” while viewers see a flurry of disturbing imagery: USSR-weighted chess pieces from the 1950s, the Ghost Army insignia, images of the Hong Kong protests in 2019/2020, the Euromaidan in Ukraine in 2014, and the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s statue in Baghdad in 2003.

The juxtaposition of the eerie song and disturbing visuals creates an atmosphere of unease, leaving viewers wondering about the video’s true intention. Is this group bragging about staging coups and provoking regime changes through psychological manipulation? The implication that the US Army’s Psychological Operations Group might have been involved in various historical revolutions is deeply unsettling. But even more unsettling is the fact that anything the Army does to foreign actors can easily be done here at home.

Contextualizing this video with historical records of US interventionism, documented in depth here at TFTP, reveals a pattern of deceit that has fueled every war in US history. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident that ignited the Vietnam War to the unfounded WMD claims that justified the invasion of Iraq, lies have repeatedly paved the way for conflict — up to and including Ukraine. The revelations about these lies have become widely accepted facts, but at the time of their occurrence, few dared to question the official narrative.

The timing of the video’s release during the early stages of the Ukraine war raises concerns about the information we consume and the stories we believe. It forces us to critically examine Hollywood productions, TV broadcasts, news reports, and “official” government statements. In a world where fact and fiction often blur, vigilance and discernment are essential.

This video serves as a reminder of the importance of questioning the status quo and seeking the truth. It emphasizes the value of critical thinking, particularly when confronted with uncomfortable realities. We must resist the temptation to passively accept the information presented to us and instead strive for an informed and unbiased perspective.

The video’s unsettling imagery also speaks to a deeper issue of the hidden forces that shape our world. The images of historical events suggest the influence of powerful actors operating behind the scenes, manipulating public opinion and orchestrating events to achieve their objectives.

In a world where division thrives, it’s vital to maintain a clear perspective and explore narratives beyond the mainstream. As you watch the video below and the chilling soundtrack unsettles you, realize it was designed to do just that. Its architects revel in their power to shape global narratives. Don’t let them sculpt yours.