This is Ukraines MP Hennadiy Vatskak. He is the new proud owner of his new $600,000 ROLLS ROYCE! Sponsored by American Taxpayers.

This is Ukraines MP Hennadiy Vatskak. He is the new proud owner of his new $600,000 ROLLS ROYCE! Sponsored by American Taxpayers. 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/41oBkpc3WT — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 20, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet