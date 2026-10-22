This is what happens when citizens in Utah County utilize their constitutionally protected right to protest Data Centers.

After showing up at a community meeting to speak out against Data Centers, cops swarmed a young woman, dragged her from the meeting, and slammed her to the ground, leaving her with a concussion. Now residents are demanding that Officer Phil Crawford be fired, arrested, and prosecuted.

So, residents tried to make their voices heard about a decision affecting their own community, and wind up hospitalized as a result. https://t.co/i5JV1PcuBF

— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) October 22, 2026