This is what the beginning of the surveillance state looks like in America

Americans in Connecticut received a bill for additional taxes on their car because cameras spotted it in a different city

A private company called Municipal Tax Service (MTS) is hired by cities to drive around and use automatic license plate readers on cars parked in different cities

It then makes connections if that car lives in that area and sends the owner a bill for new taxes on that vehicle for being in the city

The owner of this vehicle says she doesn’t live in that city, provided proof and says her car was only in a different city because her kid drives there for school

MTS didn’t care and said that the proof didn’t matter and they had to pay it. They appealed to the city, the city said they had to deal with MTS

But here’s the problem, MTS gets paid 38% commission on tax revenue they recover + $50 per vehicle billed to the owner. They made $9 million in commission in just one year from sending people additional tax bills

So this company has no incentive to ever help you and just deny you, which they did

Only after the mainstream media got involved would the city drop this one new tax bill which was false to begin with

In America we now literally have private companies driving around scamming our license plates to tax us more money

This is insanity and it needs to end

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 1, 2026