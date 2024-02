This man’s loyalties lie with Israel And he says there is no “conflict” between Israel and Gaza/Palestine. There is only Israel’s brutal occupation of the Palestinian people.

This man’s loyalties lie with Israel And he says there is no “conflict” between Israel and Gaza/Palestine. There is only Israel’s brutal occupation of the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/ZcxaeiO0lG — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) February 3, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet