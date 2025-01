TikTok works "constantly" with the ADL to train their 40,000-strong "platform safety" team on censoring "problematic content," TikTok public policy manager assures EU panel on anti-Semitism.

"It's important that we do this all the time…" pic.twitter.com/tnjTHOy0R4

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 24, 2024