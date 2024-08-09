Tim Walz backs plan for taxpayers to fund college tuition for illegal immigrants

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial
Kamala Harris’ choice for VP candidate Tim Walz backed giving illegal immigrants free tuition at Minnesota colleges, signing the measure into law as the state’s governor in 2023. According to a report from the SCRIPPS News, in 2023 an omnibus education bill that was signed a bill into law by Walz, the “North Star Promise” program allowed for illegal immigrants to apply for free college tuition within the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota school systems if their families make less than $80,000 a year.
In addition to the privilege of getting free college tuition, Walz also signed a bill that will give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses, at the time he said, “Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” per the National Review.