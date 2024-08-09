Tim Walz backs plan for taxpayers to fund college tuition for illegal immigrants

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Kamala Harris’ choice for VP candidate Tim Walz backed giving illegal immigrants free tuition at Minnesota colleges, signing the measure into law as the state’s governor in 2023. According to a report from the SCRIPPS News, in 2023 an omnibus education bill that was signed a bill into law by Walz, the “North Star Promise” program allowed for illegal immigrants to apply for free college tuition within the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota school systems if their families make less than $80,000 a year.

A summary from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education says the North Star Promise “program will create a tuition and fee-free pathway to higher education for eligible Minnesota residents at eligible institutions as a ‘last-dollar’ program by covering the balance of tuition and fees remaining after other scholarships, grants, stipends and tuition waivers have been applied.” In addition to the privilege of getting free college tuition, Walz also signed a bill that will give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses, at the time he said, “Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” per the National Review.

Since Walz has become the vice-presidential nominee, being picked by Harris as a running mate for the 2024 Democrat ticket, many of his older policy positions as well as statements have come to light. Opponents to Walz have also pointed out his military record, accusing him of embellishing as well as making false claims about his service to the country.