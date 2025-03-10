To everyone who cares about CHRISTIAN SLAUGHTER in Syria.
Here is the Ex-head of Mossad ADMITTING that Israel HELPED ISIS (the people slaughtering Christians).
Be mad at lsraeI.
pic.twitter.com/A314uQBtGU
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 9, 2025
