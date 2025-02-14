TODAY: Congressman Michael McCaul spoke at the House Foreign Affairs Committee saying USAID should be preserved and merged with the State Department

By Wall Street Apes

Let’s take a look at why Congressman Michael McCaul would say that…

– Michael McCaul insider trading has made him $576 million dollars. He makes $24 million per month and owns a $20 million dollar private jet – Michael McCaul is who wrote the TikTok Ban Bill and then invested $1.15 Million into META, AFTER writing the bill

This US politician makes an average of $24,000,000 every single month

– Congressman Michael McCaul lives in a $10 million dollar mansion – This is where he keeps his $1,100,000 car collection, including his Rolls Royce Wraith and a Ferrari 488 GTB. – He even bought a $20 million dollar private jet to fly from his mansion in Texas to his job in Washington, DC. – In the past 3 years alone, Michael McCaul has traded $576,000,000 in the stock market”

Now, why would Congressman Michael McCaul want to make sure USAID continues and is merged with the State Department?

– Well, that answer is simple when you understand that Tucker Carlson has had many people on his show with evidence the State Department is who’s behind the global censorship push, they’re organizing it and have successfully installed censorship in countries like Brazil already. – USAID is how they’re funding that operation overseas

So you see, Congressman Michael McCaul wants to make sure the USAID money laundering operation no longer has to go through any more departments, they can merge directly with the agency abusing it

If the State Department can once again bring back censorship, as Congressman Michael McCaul CLEARLY wants by authoring the TikTok Ban Bill, he could make a fortune

TODAY: Congressman Michael McCaul spoke at the House Foreign Affairs Committee saying USAID should be preserved and merged with the State Department Let’s take a look at why Congressman Michael McCaul would say that – Michael McCaul insider trading has made him $576 million… pic.twitter.com/PjK5ZFe9w2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 14, 2025