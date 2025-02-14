BREAKING: 18-year-old trans suspect arrested for plotting Indiana high school shooting

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old transgender suspect who allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting at Mooresville High School in Indiana. Trinity “Jamie” Shockley, of Mooresville, was taken into custody Wednesday on terrorism charges and has been booked into Morgan County Jail without bond. The FBI alerted the local police department to the matter on February 11 after receiving a tip that Shockley was planning a school shooting, WTHR reported.

An individual notified the FBI’s Sandy Hook Promise’s Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, saying that their friend was preparing to commit a shooting in Indiana on February 14, according to court documents. The informant said that the suspect had ordered a bulletproof vest and had access to an AR-15.

On February 11, Shockley reportedly told a school counselor that she had allegedly been sending letters to Florida Parkland High School mass shooter, Nikolas Cruz, while he’s been in prison. It was also reported that Shockley had a heart-shaped locket necklace with a photo of Cruz inside.

A search warrant was executed at Shockley’s home on February 12 as part of a joint law enforcement operation consisting of Mooresville police detectives, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and officers from the Mooresville School Police. Shockley was arrested following the search warrant.

Court documents state that detectives found multiple photos of Cruz and two other mass shooters – Dylan Roof and Andrew Blaze – in Shockley’s bedroom. Authorities also recovered AR-15 magazines and a box of .40 caliber rounds in the suspect’s father’s bedroom. Additionally, detectives recovered three notebooks in Shockley’s backpack, which included professions of love for mass shooters and desires “to hurt others.”

The excerpts found inside the notebook, according to court documents, included: “I want to be just like Elliot Rodger,” a mass shooter who killed six people in California in 2014; “I want to hurt others;” “I hate you all DIE DIE DIE;” “I miss Ethan (Crumbley). We were the same, born 2006, same eyes. Boom;” “Becoming the worst version of myself hurts but this needs to be done;” “I love you Nikolas (Cruz);” and “Why can’t Nikolas be mine? I need him in my life.”

According to court filings, Shockley sent messages to people on the messaging app Discord, where the suspect allegedly shared plans for a “Parkland part two” that had been in the works “for a year.” The messages also included a photo of 10 AR-15 magazines and plans to purchase “a bulletproof vest.” On February 10, Shockley sent a message stating, “4 more days.”

Following the execution of the search warrant, Shockley claimed to an MPD detective during an interview that she was “joking” and “would never do that.” She then allegedly told the detective that she wanted to be a “gun activist to help people get out of that mindset.” Shockley also claimed she was bullied at school.

The Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Shockley with one count of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of intimidation and threat to commit terrorism.

The school district’s mental health chief told authorities that Shockley sought mental health resources several times since her freshman year. However, Shockley’s father allegedly denied his child access to the resources. The district official said that Shockley’s father “did not believe in mental health treatment” nor did he take Shockley’s “conditions seriously.”